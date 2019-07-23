About 30 acres of wheat burned Monday night near Pikes Peak and Cottonwood roads southeast of Walla Walla due to fireworks.

Walla Walla Fire District 4 Chief Rocky Eastman said firefighters responded at 10:51 p.m. and called District 8 to assist, as it was deemed a two-alarm fire.

Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded, he said, and collected evidence to determine if the suspects could be found and charges filed.

Nathan Rea owned the crops, Eastman said, but it was unknown who owned the property.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened, the fire chief said. At the height of the blaze, about 30 firefighters were on scene, as well as eight engines, four water tenders, three command units and one dozer.

Everyone cleared the scene by about 1 a.m. today.