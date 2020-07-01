Rachel and Chris Price prepped their tent at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoon to sell hundreds of titles of colorful fireworks that will be available for purchase today.
In their second year selling fireworks at the location — the pair also operate a stand at Isaacs Avenue and Tausick Way — they’re preparing to operate with coronavirus guidelines that will require social distancing measures.
The pandemic has canceled — or at least postponed — Walla Walla’s public fireworks show at Walla Walla Community College. But that’s not stopping individual sales for private pyrotechnic shows.
All of the fireworks at the stand owned by the Prices, Bing Bang Fireworks, are legal in Walla Walla County. But residents who plan to ignite them in the city limits may want a refresher on the do’s and don’ts in their area.
City officials say some fireworks are legal in Washington but prohibited within city limits. These fireworks might be seen in stands located within the city limits but on Walla Walla County property or cities adjacent to Walla Walla.
Throughout Walla Walla County, Independence Day fireworks may be sold and discharged between the hours of 9 a.m. -11 p.m. starting today through Friday, and on Saturday, 9 a.m.- midnight, according to Walla Walla Fire Department Chief Bob Yancey.
The city has a different set of ground rules for Independence Day fireworks, most importantly that they are only to be shot off on the holiday starting at 9 a.m. and running to midnight.
Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman said it’s possible a public fireworks show could take place later in the year, if restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak are lifted.
“We did postpone or cancel this year’s show at the community college that the city has sponsored for a number of years just because of the crowd restrictions. There was just no way we could do it and meet all of the requirements,” Yancey said. “So, unfortunately, people won’t have that alternative of going to see that big show instead of shooting their own fireworks off.”
Legal fireworks in the city include novelties or snap-its, cone fountains, cylindrical fountains, hand-held sparklers, ground spinners, smoke devices and wheels.
Not allowed: fireworks that travel more than 20 feet off the ground or more than 15 feet along the ground, emit sparks or other burning material that land outside a 20-foot-diameter circle and ones that are designed to produce noise, including whistles, booms, pops, crackles and bangs.
Those fireworks are permitted in the county.
These also include parachutes, roman candles, air spinners or helicopters, cakes or shells, bees or butterflies and torches.
Illegal fireworks in the state include firecrackers, bottle rockets, explosive devices and skyrockets or missiles.
Warmer and drier weather prevalent the last couple of weeks has increased the fire danger in Walla Walla County, according to the Walla Walla Fire Department’s posts on social media.
Yancey said Walla Walla will be a “tinder box” and cautioned safety for those planning to celebrate with fireworks.
He said mobilization fires are much more difficult due to the COVID-19 restrictions set in place, especially for massive wildfires that require response from several fire districts.
“If you are shooting fireworks off and you accidentally cause a fire, then we have to come respond to that under all of these restrictions that we have to abide by, too,” he said. “I would just like to ask people to keep the safety of the first responders in mind more this year than they have in years past.”
College Place
College Place Fire Marshal John Boose said in a video on the city’s YouTube channel, it is legal to sell, purchase and discharge fireworks today through Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m.
Discharge of fireworks is illegal in a public park without written permission from the fire marshal as well as discharging fireworks on any city or public property without permission from the City Council.
Boose said before lighting fireworks to put pets indoors, keep a bucket of water nearby, have a hose or a fire extinguisher for stray sparks, and know the address, in case 911 needs to be called.
Boose suggested eye protection when lighting fireworks.
“Remember to never hold fireworks in your hand or to hold them,” he said. “They are not designed for that. People lose hands that way.”
Put duds in a bucket of water and clean up after the event, he said.
Dayton
Columbia County and the town of Starbuck follow state law when it comes to fireworks, allowing both sales and discharge from June 28 to July 5.
In Dayton, fireworks can be discharged 9 a.m.-11 p.m. through Friday and 9 a.m.-midnight July 4.
They can not be ignited on Dayton Avenue and South Fourth Street, and it is unlawful to ignite fireworks on private property or city parks without authorization.
“We ask our community members to be respectful neighbors and have all waste removed by 11 a.m. the following day from public right-of-way and abutting properties,” city officials said in an announcement.
Failure to remove waste may result in a civil citation or criminal charges for littering.