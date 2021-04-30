One person was sent to a hospital after a Walla Walla house fire Thursday, April 29. Firefighters rescued three pets from the smoked-out home after a dog bed in the home caught fire, according to a Walla Walla city news release.
Dispatchers received a call at 8:26 p.m. about a dog bed on fire in the basement of a home at 1030 Aubin Road, according to the release. Ada Terguson was identified as the property owner.
Walla Walla Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded to the call.
Terguson's home had working smoke detectors in it, the release noted, which alerted two children who were sleeping in the basement at the time of fire.
When firefighters arrived, the fire had already been put out by a family member with a fire extinguisher. The family had escaped, but the home was filled with smoke and the family pets were still inside.
Firefighters began clearing smoke from the home and were able to get all the pets — two cats and a dog — out of the house. The dog needed some oxygen and the cats appeared OK, according to the release. The fire and smoke were dealt with by 8:34 p.m.
One person from the home was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for evaluation because of smoke inhalation, the release stated. The person's condition was not made public. No firefighters were injured.
While the cause of the fire is officially undetermined, the release noted there were several appliances at the fire's origin and it's presumed to have started from an electrical issue.
Damage to Terguson's property was estimated to be about $12,000.