Walla Walla firefighters are recommending residents replace smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries when setting clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.
Working alarms are essential to helping save lives during a fire or gas leak, according to a city release.
A fire this week on Whitman Street occurred in a duplex with one non-working smoke alarm, the release stated.
"If this happened at night, there is a good chance the residents would have died," Tim Thompson, Walla Walla Fire Department fire inspector, said in the release.
The fire was slow-burning, he said, producing a lot of carbon monoxide.
To replace batteries, insert the fresh battery and then activate the safety test button to ensure the alarm is working. Immediately replace an alarm that does not respond when tested, even after you have replaced the battery, the release stated.
People also should test alarms at least once a month, and when in doubt of an alarm's condition, replace it. Gently vacuuming alarms can remove dust and cobwebs, helping alarms maintain their sensitivity. Alarms 10 years old also should be replaced, the release stated.
Areas recommended for alarms included: outside of sleeping areas, inside bedrooms, and every home level. Alarms also can be interconnected to sound at once, the release stated.