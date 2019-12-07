COLLEGE PLACE — A quick response by local firefighters prevented a house fire in College Place from getting out of hand.
College Place Fire Marshal John Boose said the College Place Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a house on the 300 block of Southeast Highland Park Drive.
Boose said the initial call came from the alarm company contracted at the home and firefighters actually received a notification to cancel their services but the firefighters went anyway. He said it was a good thing they stuck with it because the fire could've been worse.
Boose said the homeowner arrived just before firefighters did after receiving an alert from the alarm company too and was trying to put the fire out. CPFD firefighters were able to use one hose to put out the fire rather quickly with minimal water damage, Boose said.
Boose said the house did have a fair amount of smoke damage to the upper floors.
The cause of the fire was likely some flammable materials too close to a wood stove.