Two wildfires, the Green Ridge Fire and the Lick Creek Fire — formerly called the Dry Gulch Fire — continue to burn into the evening of Monday, July 12.
The Green Ridge Fire, burning about 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew to 228 acres by Monday update from fire crews. That's about 50 larger than earlier in the day. The fire is comprised of two wildfires burning in steep, rugged terrain, consisting of mostly timber, grass and shrubs.
The fire started on July 11. About 160 firefighters are fighting the fire. Current resources on scene include 10 hand crews, six engines, three water tenders and one dozer.
More information on the Green Ridge Fire can be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628/.
Meanwhile, The Dry Gulch Fire is now called the Lick Creek Fire, officials announced Monday. The fire is in Asotin County and is burning 55,055 acres and is about 20% contained.
Firefighters are patrolling and mopping up along containment lines on the north and northeast flanks, fire officials reported Monday.
Crews are conducting controlled burns, to consume fuel, along Road 42 near Iron Springs Road.
The fire started on July 7 and was caused by lightning. Currently, 536 firefighters are fighting the fire.
Evacuation zones, fire perimeter maps and more information on the Lick Creek Fire are at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7615. The Red Cross shelter in Clarkston has moved to Echo Hills Church 3215 Echo Hills Dr. in Lewiston, Idaho. The shelter telephone number is 509-508-1299.
Earlier Monday, fire officials temporarily closed all lands managed by the Pomeroy Ranger District, which includes much of the forest east of Walla Walla and south of Dayton.
Fire officials want to remind everyone that the current fire danger rating is extreme and public use restrictions involving chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel are in effect.