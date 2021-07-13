Critical weather conditions are in the forecast for Walla Walla beginning Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Increasing westerly winds and low relative humidity will create heightened risk of fire in the area. West winds expected between 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph, especially in the Columbia Gorge.
The fire weather zones affected include Walla Walla, the East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, the Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and the Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin, according to a fire warning put out by the weather service.