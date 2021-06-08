UPDATE: 4:50 p.m. 6/8/21
Gina Wilson, who works at the Inland Cellular store on Main Street, said she received a message from a friend working down the street from the Eagles building and stepped outside to a scene black with smoke.
"Then, 10 minutes later, I started seeing flames shooting up ... From this angle it almost looked like (the former) Woody's building (Woody's Bar & Grill) might catch, but firefighters are standing above that building and shooting water straight down from their ladder truck."
Wilson said she didn't see any other structures in danger of catching fire, and it looked like flames were under control at about 4:30 p.m.
DAYTON — The Union-Bulletin is working on a story about a fire at the Fraternal Order of Eagles club at 222 E. Main St.
A Columbia County Sheriff's Office employee confirmed the call came in at 2:54 p.m. and that a step outside the office door showed there to be "a lot of smoke" from the nearby building.
In addition to Columbia County fire crews, fire rigs from Walla Walla are now on scene, including two from Walla Walla County District 4, one from the Walla Walla Fire Department and one from District 8, based in Dixie, according to officials.
It is unknown if other downtown Dayton structures are threatened by the blaze.
This is a developing story.