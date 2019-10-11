BURBANK — A mixture of gasoline and diesel was ignited strategically on grass Wednesday afternoon in an area of the McNary National Wildlife Refuge.

The fire took well to the phragmites and nonnative plants with the dry, breezy weather, burning just more than 70% of 33 acres in about an hour on an 80-acre field off Lake Road.

The prescribed fire did exactly what fire and wildlife professionals wanted it to do on the formerly farmed field, according to Keely Lopez, refuge manager. If all goes as planned, she said, native grass and foliage will return to the lot, and ducks, turtles and geese can better nest and loaf.

Wednesday’s location was just one of many 2019 Fall Cascadia Prescribed Fire Training Exchange sites this year, crucial for many reasons including educating firefighters, reducing wildfire risk, and re-establishing native species, according to organizers. This year’s program runs Sept. 29 to Oct. 11. The two-week program, based in Cle Elum, Wash., provides peer learning on a burn team working on various equipment, leadership and more, according to coordinator Kara Karboski.

Four fire trucks, a water tender and several dozen fire professionals from various agencies stood ready at McNary with contingency plans should the fire escape its predetermined scope.

Much planning and monitoring is essential to ensure not only safety, but the blaze’s aftermath, organizers said.

“It’s incredibly difficult to return farmland to wildlife,” Lopez said, adding she and other refuge employees will follow up with the site, as they did with one last year, putting herbicides, such as Esplanade, on the ground to kill invasive plants. Drone footage of the burn was taken by refuge workers, too, to help determine the best burn method.

Lopez said sometimes several doses of herbicides are needed before the land transforms to its natural state, depending on the amount of native seed in the ground and other factors. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also monitors the fire’s aftermath.

A prescribed burn last fall nearby has shaped into what Lopez and others hoped for, she said, with native plants returning. She added that fall is the best time because in spring birds are nesting and migrating and vegetation growing.

“It (fall) provided an opportunity to light ‘em off,” Lopez said.

But the burn provided other opportunities, too, as TREX program leaders said it was designed to do.

Justin Lessard, a lieutenant and paramedic with Walla Walla County Fire District 5, said four new firefighters participated Wednesday to learn how to better fight wildfires. He said the district has sent newbies to the refuge each year.

“It’s a good opportunity for them to get hands-on experience,” Lessard said. “It’s a big training opportunity, not just for us, but for other agencies, too.”

Specifically, firefighters learn about “firing operations,” he said, such as how to properly light and suppress a fire, use hand tools, develop situational awareness, practice radio procedures, complete mop-up, ensure a fire is extinguished, and try out off-road driving.

“Pretty much everything is involved,” Lessard said.

Many other fire professionals participated, including The Nature Conservancy as one of the lead coordinators, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and others.

Reese Lolley, director of forest restoration and fire for The Nature Conservancy and chairman of the Washington Prescribed Fire Council, said the team recently burned private land in Roslyn, Wash., and will ignite land near Spokane on Thursday or Friday.

Lolley said many considerations must be made before burns to help control where the fire and smoke go to help reduce harm on the ground and atmosphere.

“Eighty percent of it is preplanning,” Lolley said. “The actual fire is really a small part of it.”

Among items to consider were weather, fuel conditions, wind, moisture, heat from the fire, and slope/topography, he said. When firefighters know these things, Lolley said, they can better use fire as a tool rather than see it as a threat.

For more information on Cascadia TREX and the Washington Prescribed Fire Council, visit waprescribedfire.org.