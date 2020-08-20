To reduce the risk of wildfire in the Mill Creek municipal watershed, forestry experts in the Umatilla National Forest will use prescribed burning along the southwest portion of the boundary this fall.
Fire danger in the Blue Mountains ranged from high to extreme Wednesday. So far, 16 fires have been confirmed out of more than 40 incidents reported in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, according to national forest officials.
Due to extreme high temperatures, dry weather and lightning storms, the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase of visitors to Washington wilderness areas, firefighting resources throughout the state of Washington are spread thin.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Wednesday for statewide wildfires and activated the Washington National Guard to help protect homes, public facilities and utilities, businesses, agriculture and natural resources from fires.
Over many years, fire prevention projects around the perimeter of the Mill Creek watershed were carried out by the U.S. National Forest Service, Umatilla National Forest and the Washington state Department of Natural Resources.
Walla Walla Fire District four also had involvement throughout the years.
For this round of forest cleanup, Umatilla National Forest has partnered with the city of Walla Walla on what’s being called the Tiger Creek Prescribed Fire Project.
A series of controlled burns will be conducted to reduce fuel buildup by removing excessive brush, shrubs and trees while boosting the growth of native vegetation, according to a release.
This is the first prescribed fire project in the Mill Creek watershed area over the past decade, said Mori Struve, city public works operation manager.
“We’re getting to the point where we are just about closing the gap all around the watershed,” Struve said at a Council work session in June when the project was presented to Council.
The first prescribed burn will likely occur in late September to late October and encompass 270 acres. The city of Walla Walla manages 86 of those acres. The project will reach a total of 556 acres in the next three to five years.
Resources from the Umatilla National Forest, city of Walla Walla, local rural fire departments, Washington Department of Natural Resources and Oregon Department of Forestry will work closely to implement the Tiger Creek Project, according to the release.
Residents along Mill Creek may smell smoke in the evenings and overnight while the burning is carried out, but the smoke is not expected to reach city residents.
Forest Service Road 65 and Indian Ridge Trail will be temporarily closed during the burn operations for safety reasons.
The project timeline aligns with the hunting season. Hunters should be cautious when entering a recently burned area. Dead or dying trees that remain standing after the fire are unstable, especially in high winds.
“By using controlled fire on the landscape, we’re protecting communities while restoring and sustaining the land,” said Umatilla National Forest Fire Management Officer Mike Moore, in a release.
The watershed provides 90% of water needs to the residents of Walla Walla and surrounding communities and a habitat for wildlife and fish.
“Protecting the health and resiliency of forested landscapes within the watershed is crucial for reducing runoff of snow, rain and soil, and for maintaining the high quality of the water, which is important to the many communities, wildlife, fish and economies that depend on it,” according to the release.
“Together with these agencies, we are doing all we can to reduce the chance of wildfire in and around the Mill Creek watershed,” said Struve. “The Tiger Creek Project is an example of our cooperative efforts.”
The Umatilla National Forest and city of Walla Walla have co-managed the Mill Creek Watershed since 1918 under an agreement signed by the Secretary of Agriculture and the city.