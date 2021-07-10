A fire at Walla Walla’s Sudbury Landfill on Wednesday, July 7, was likely caused by hot garbage, city fire officials said.
Walla Walla Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said “spontaneous combustion” was the likely culprit for the fire that was reported at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at 414 Landfill Road.
A social media post by the city of Walla Walla said video showed that the fire was likely started by a lithium-ion battery.
Dispatchers were notified of a black column of smoke rising from the area, according to dispatch logs.
Scott said Walla Walla firefighters responded, along with College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County fire districts No. 4 and 8.
Landfill operators with bulldozers helped firefighters contain the small fire to the landfill’s pit and made sure it didn’t spread out of control.
By 7:14 p.m. all firefighters had cleared the scene, Scott said.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, landfills in the U.S. often have spontaneous fires during hotter months because of refuse that is discarded while it’s still smoldering or overheated.
The waste can then come in contact with other waste that is highly flammable and spark a fire.
And batteries should be disposed of in the household hazardous waste area.
According to the USFA, unlit matches are one of the most common sources of landfill fires.
According to Waste Management, other spontaneous combustion events can occur from certain chemical reactions from discarded products, such as short-circuited batteries or cotton rags getting soaked in aluminum paint.