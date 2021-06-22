A grass fire in northern Walla Walla County was ignited and then contained within about 12 hours on Monday, June 21, but not before it grew to about 10,000 acres in size, officials reported Tuesday morning.
According to a release from Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee, the Hair Road Fire started at 1:37 p.m. Monday and was contained by 11:19 p.m. that evening.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 1 remained at the scene overnight to monitor any potential flair-ups, but the vast majority of the incident team was dismantled at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday.
Hair Road is an offshoot of Lower Monumental Road, approximately 1 mile south of Lower Monumental Dam on the Snake River and Walla Walla County’s northern border.
Multiple fire districts responded to the blaze, including all eight Walla Walla County fire districts, the Walla Walla and College Place fire departments and a strike team from Franklin County.
Two homes and about 12 outbuildings were threatened during Monday’s action, but firefighters were able to divert the fire.
Columbia REA had to shut off power to several residences in the area, as several utility poles were destroyed or damaged by the flames, incident commander and Fire District No. 8 Chief Robert Clendaniel said in the release.
According to the co-op’s website Tuesday morning, there were still about 16 properties without power in the Hair Road area.
Lower Monumental Road was closed for several hours Tuesday morning from the dam to the intersection of Casey Road as crews continued to monitor the area and assess cleanup.
Officials had not confirmed the cause of the fire Tuesday morning.