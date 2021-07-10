Firefighters on Saturday, July 10, continued suppression efforts on the Green Ridge Fire, which has now burned approximately 143 acres of the Pomeroy Ranger District and closed off access to the area about 30 miles east of Walla Walla.
The Green Ridge Fire is comprised of two wildfires burning in steep, rugged terrain of the Umatilla National Forest consisting of mostly timber, grass and shrubs. Structures in the area are at risk, according to fire officials.
Friday’s fire behavior consisted of active upslope runs, spotting and torching. Steep ground with rolling rocks and burning material is adding to fire growth and containment difficulties. Firefighters, aided by aerial resources, focused suppression efforts on protecting the values at risk and establishing containment lines to slow the spread of the fire.
The fire has continued to spread to the southeast toward Turkey Creek as persistent hot and dry conditions contribute to active fire behavior.
Saturday, firefighters were establishing anchor points, protecting the structures at risk and scouting opportunities to build containment lines to the east side of the fire.
Where terrain and fuels allow for crews to safely engage, firefighters continued working to build line construction, while utilizing aircraft to slow fire spread and cool hot spots within the fire perimeter.
A 2-acre spot fire was discovered Thursday on the east side of the Green Ridge Fires near Turkey Trail. The spot fire is staffed and crews are building line around it today. Current resources on scene include eight hand crews, five engines, three water tenders and one bulldozer. Additional resources are on order.
An area and road closure is in effect surrounding the Green Ridge Fire. The forest order prohibits anyone from entering the closure area (by any means of transportation). The closure includes all or portions of Forest Service Roads 46, 4608, 4713, 4610, the Tepee trail, the Meadow Creek trail and Panjab trail.
Additionally, Midway and Panjab campgrounds are closed. Access to the Turkey Tail Recreation Residences is also closed.
Additional information about the Green Ridge Fire is available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7628/.
Fire officials want to remind everyone that the current fire danger rating is extreme, and public-use restrictions involving chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel are in effect.