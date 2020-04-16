WAITSBURG — A part-time, paid leader is being sought by a district’s board of fire commissioners in Columbia/Walla Walla counties.
That is, a fire chief who will oversee operations of volunteer Columbia-Walla Walla County Fire District 2, covering part of each of the two counties, according to Commissioner Deb Fortner. The person also will be paid based on education and experience.
It was unclear why commissioners were looking now for a paid fire chief.
Coulter Mohney is one who became the acting assistant fire chief after assistant fire chief Brian Callahan was put on administrative leave by fire district commissioners in December 2017, when $1,640 worth of personal purchases were found on the district’s credit card statements.
However, state auditors said, after investigating, the fire district secretary’s monthly review of credit card statements was sufficient to identify the inappropriate use. The state recommended that the district continue to monitor its credit cards and seek $1,079.26 from Callahan in restitution for both the loss of funds and the cost of the investigation. As of June 2018, he apparently had repaid the district $1,357.42, according to the state audit report.
As far as the new chief, the ideal candidate would have a strong emergency medical services background, be “an effective leader,” five years’ experience as an active volunteer firefighter or three years’ experience as a full-time paid firefighter,” according to a job description at ubne.ws/firechief, the Washington Fire Commissioners Association website. The job ad is also on the Washington Fire Chiefs site.
And, a Washington State driver’s license, living within 10 miles of Waitsburg, and following a regular work schedule by the BOC and chief were required.
The post also requested five years of supervisory experience. The person would be responsible for oversight, planning, budgeting, administration, operations and others.
The deadline to submit applications is May 1.
Those interested can send a letter of interest, list of qualifications by email with “Interest in Fire Chief Job Application” in the subject line to clerkfire2@hotmail.com.
Mailed copies can go to CWWFD2, PO Box 925, Waitsburg, Wash., 99361. Full job descriptions will be sent upon receipt of letters of interest.