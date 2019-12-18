A fire erupted in a home under construction early this morning on Edith Avenue.

Walla Walla and District 4 firefighters responded to the blaze at 2:33 a.m. and found flames coming from a window on the one-story home at 531 Edith Ave. Crews thought the fire also was in the attic.

No one was inside the home and there were no injuries, according to a release. The fire was under control by 3:27 a.m.

Estimated damage was $100,000 and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Daniel and Teresa Ojcius own the home, the release stated.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.