A fire erupted in a home under construction early this morning on Edith Avenue.
Walla Walla and District 4 firefighters responded to the blaze at 2:33 a.m. and found flames coming from a window on the one-story home at 531 Edith Ave. Crews thought the fire also was in the attic.
No one was inside the home and there were no injuries, according to a release. The fire was under control by 3:27 a.m.
Estimated damage was $100,000 and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Daniel and Teresa Ojcius own the home, the release stated.