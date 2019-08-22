MILTON-FREEWATER — A fire destroyed a single-family home near Milton-Freewater Wednesday.

The blaze was reported at 2:58 p.m. in the 84000 block of Prunedale Road and the single-story structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 3 p.m.

Two people in the home escaped and no injuries were reported, according to the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department, which responded to the fire. The fire was reported under control by about 3:43 p.m. but firefighters remained on the scene until about 6 p.m. to fully extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not known as of this morning.