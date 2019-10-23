Local firefighters have been at a disadvantage for the past three years, officials said.
But that will end soon — if Walla Walla and College Place fire departments and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 leaders get their way.
To be more marketable, a new $754,500 fire training facility and $65,890 in upgrades to the existing one near Washington Park on Cayuse Street are needed.
WWFD Capt. John Knowles and WWFD Chief Bob Yancey presented this on Monday to Walla Walla City Council members during a workshop.
The costs for both could be divided equally among the three departments, Knowles said, and he hopes the projects would be done by late 2020.
“Fire District #4 is supportive of working together to upgrade the training site and facilities,” WWCFD 4 Chief Rocky Eastman wrote in an email. “We have discussed funding an equal share of the upgrades, but no formal agreement has been approved. (It’s) still early in the process.”
His statements were echoed.
“College Place has discussed supporting a reconstruction project at the training facility,” CPFD Chief David Winter wrote. “At this point, it has only been a discussion. We feel this is a vital asset for emergency responders and look forward to participate in restoring and upgrading the facility.”
For about three years, the three fire departments have relied on organizations allowing them to set fire to buildings that are no longer wanted, needed, or unsafe, Knowles said, because the current drill tower, built in the early 1970s, has been deemed unsafe.
The concrete is spalling, and it’s had a lot of wear and tear, he said, so its uses are limited.
“The one we have now is unusable for fire training,” Knowles said. “It’s getting close to the end of its life.”
He and others said they want to repair the four-story tower for use, but it would only have a few years of life and would not meet the departments’ needs due to having only one entry.
However, he said, the building would have value for other training if repaired to a tune of $65,890.
In the meantime, to help meet the mandated 20 hours per month, per firefighter, minimum training requirement of the National Fire Protection Association, local departments are relying on donated buildings, Knowles said, which are few and far between.
However, there are safety concerns because some of the buildings’ structures aren’t known like a training facility’s would be.
“When we can get them (buildings), there are safety issues,” he said. “We do what we can.”
Besides being more predictable for training, the proposed three-story tower’s features would include two burn rooms, life-size residential rooms, and a multi-configurable layout for different scenarios.
Yancey said it would be 1,600 square feet, with 10 20-foot containers resembling a home. He also said it would be built adjacent to the existing tower near on Cayuse Street.
The proposals also provided other rationales.
“I think it’s another good example of how bringing the various fire districts under one roof just makes sense for the whole region,” Walla Walla Councilman Riley Clubb wrote in a an email. “Sharing our resources not only makes us better prepared, it also makes us more financially efficient. I’m happy to see Fire District 4, College Place and the City of Walla Walla working together on funding a common training resource for our valley.”
Knowles added he was “hopeful that it (proposals) would be on the Council agenda soon.”