A popular Weston eatery caught fire early Sunday evening, and damage could be extensive, one official said.
The Long Branch Café & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., is known for its homestyle, comfort food menu. The restaurant and bar is one of the oldest buildings in the small town and functions as a community hub.
Built from the native Weston brick, the structure has undergone some façade work in the past few years.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue responded to the scene around 4:50 p.m., according to its Facebook page. The roof appears to be a complete loss, and much more damage is likely.
One person was reported by them to have been in the building at the time and got out safely, firefighters said.
Eleven firefighters with one engine, one ladder truck, Medic 61, Rescue 61 responded to the scene. Five firefighters from the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire provided mutual aid, plus an engine and command vehicle, the post notes.
Weston Mayor Duane Thul said a long ladder and water under “tremendous pressure” was directed on to the building, especially the roof.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.
The building’s historical value has long been recognized.
In 2019, the U-B reported that a state grant had been awarded to help repair the brick exterior of the Long Branch building in Weston. Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded the $20,000 grant.
At the time, the grant was one of 18 grants given out for historic properties’ restoration and archaeology projects.