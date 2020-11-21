A Thursday morning fire at a College Place home badly damaged a storage room, firefighters said.
Troy Williams, a firefighter with the College Place Fire Department, said he arrived just after 9:30 a.m. at 1325 E. Sky Ave..
Williams said flames could be seen coming from a daylight business on the south side of the home at the corner of Southeast Scenic Drive.
Williams said the home's owners had already exited and were not harmed. Firefighters used a "fast attack" to knock down the flames in about two minutes, he said.
Firefighters scanned for hot spots with an infrared scanner, but it appeared that the fire ignited quickly and had not burned long enough to cause additional damage outside of the storage room.
Williams did not have an estimate on the amount of damage or a cause.
Firefighters from Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 and the Walla Walla Fire Department also responded. Utility companies also responded to assess possible damage to utility lines.
The firefighters cleared the scene after about two hours.