Firefighters with the city of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 knocked down a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Chestnut Street.

First responders saw flames from the second-floor window of the two-story home at 4:09 p.m. at 226 W. Chestnut St., but had the blaze under control by 4:45 p.m.

No one was inside the home owned by Brenda Rijas and rented by Jaime Ramirez, according to a release, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire likely was a window air conditioning unit’s power cord overheating and igniting clothing on the cord.

Damage was estimated at about $55,000, according to the city’s release.