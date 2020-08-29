By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Lightning-caused wildfires were given an unfortunate aid Saturday as a cold front pushed winds into the Blue Mountains.
A red flag warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the foothills of the Blue Mountains through Saturday night.
Fortunately, fires did not appear to grow much as of Saturday afternoon. Wind gusting in the foothills of the Blue Mountains remained moderate early Saturday evening, but some areas were expected to see gusts above 25 mph throughout the night, according to the weather service.
The Rattlesnake Fire, which is considered the northern arm of the Meacham Complex in some fire reports, was just under 500 acres in size and was 60% contained as of Saturday afternoon, according to Inciweb.
The blaze continues to burn through dry fuels that were downed in the 2006 Columbia Complex fires about 13 miles southeast of Dayton. Firefighters were aided by three helicopters Friday and Saturday, according to information from the Umatilla National Forest.
Officials warned potential hunters and hikers that they need to check Inciweb online for closures before trekking into the area and to be aware of increased traffic on Tucannon Road.
The Meacham Complex of fires burning to the south of Tollgate and north of Meacham were 50% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Inciweb.
The fires have consumed just under 300 acres of land.
According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the fires are expected to be contained around Sept. 25.