DIXIE — Nobody was injured in a fire on Friday, July 9, in the 2400 block of Waggoner Road northeast of Walla Walla that destroyed an RV trailer and a small outbuilding along with a few acres of wheat.
Walla Walla County Fire Dist. 8 responded to the fire after dispatchers received a call at 5:52 p.m. Walla Walla County Fire Dist. 4 and the College Place Fire Department provided aid as well.
By the time firefighters arrived, Dist. 8 Fire Chief Bob Clendaniel said, the RV trailer and a nearby shop or garage was already on fire. The flames spread to a nearby wheat field, burning less than an acre before it was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Clendaniel said.