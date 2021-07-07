This story is ongoing and will continue to be updated.
UPDATE 6:58 p.m.
Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said she was headed to her office to touch base with officials and will have more information later.
The fire has reached the fire break. Crews appear to be gaining some control over the flames.
———
A fire is raging across wheat fields on the south end of Milton-Freewater this evening. Black smoke is filling the air, and at least one building has been destroyed.
The Union-Bulletin has one reporter on scene and a photographer headed to the location.
Numerous fire departments are responding. The fire appears to have started at just before 6 p.m in the area off Highway 11, near the former Blue Mountain Helicopter hangar.
The fire has destroyed at least one building in that area. It appears to have jumped Mill Street and Walla Walla River Road and is now burning across the top of the hills near the east side of town
Flames are headed toward a gravel pit and the Milton-Freewater cemetery.