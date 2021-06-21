Walla Walla firefighters are on the scene of a wildland fire near Lower Monumental Road reported to be about 2,000 acres and not yet contained, Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee reported this afternoon, June 21.
The Hair Road Fire, reported at 4:46 p.m., is burning in the northern part of the county. No home or structures are currently threatened, and no evacuation orders have been issued.
The fire was called in this afternoon as a report of smoke at 1:37 p.m., according to the release.
The fire quickly grew, with responders dispatched from Walla Walla County Fire Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 as well as and the cities of Walla Walla and College Place.
A mutual aid request was made for a wildland strike team from Franklin County at 3:44 p.m. Approximately 75 firefighting personnel are on scene, Jessee said in the report this evening.
According to the incident commander, Walla Walla County Fire District 8 Chief Bob Clendaniel, two residences and 10 – 12 outbuildings were threatened by the fire earlier today but were saved by firefighters. No other houses are threatened at this time.
At last report, the downward spread of the fire has been stopped at Lower Monumental Road. The fire is not yet contained, with 15 mph winds challenging fire fighting efforts.
No evacuations have been ordered.
Residents in the area are encouraged to register for Walla Walla County Citizen Alert emergency notifications at bit.ly/3xL6hUJ, Jessee wrote.
Citizen Alert will be deployed if evacuation orders are given by the incident commander.
Walla Walla County Emergency Management is also posting updates about the fire on their Facebook page, Facebook.com/WallaWallaEM. Those without Facebook can monitor the updates on the Walla Walla County Emergency Management website, wwemd.info.
Lower Monumental Road is closed until further notice from the Lower Monumental Dam to Casey Road.