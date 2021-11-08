Walla Walla Blue Zones Project is offering a Purpose Workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at SonBridge Center for Better Living in College Place.
Wednesday’s workshop is free and interactive and is meant to help participants better understand their purpose and find their "why," according to organizers.
Having a clear understanding of your purpose helps you get out of bed in the morning and work more efficiently, the event invitation states. These things can be hard to do on a daily basis, especially when pandemic-related and other stressors may be taking a toll.
For more information and to register for the free event, visit eventbrite.com/e/purpose-workshop-tickets-200510431097?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.