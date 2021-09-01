The Walla Walla Community College will have an outdoor Fall Quest Social from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the new Student Recreation Center basketball court, 500 Tausick Way. Quest is an educational membership for lifelong learners.
Attendees are asked to bring snacks and refreshments. Face masks are required for everyone, vaccinated or not.
People can also via Zoom at ubne.ws/wwccquest.
"We on the Steering committee for Quest are very anxious about recruiting for Quest this fall, after the year and one-half of the pandemic," member Linnea Keatts said. "We managed to keep going with online classes but are looking forward to some live classes this fall. Quest is such a great program."
For more details, contact the WWCC Department of Continuing Education at 509-527-4331 or go to wwcc.edu/community.