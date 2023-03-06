Waitsburg School District announced on Monday, March 6, the four finalists in the running for the superintendent position.
The finalists, who were chosen from 10 applicants, are Aaron Chavez, Rebecca Estock, Tony Howard and David Woods. All four are scheduled to participate in a final interview with the school board and an open community forum on Monday, March 13.
Chavez, who currently serves as the superintendent and principal at Excelsior Holistic School in Spokane, has worked in education for almost 20 years. He has also worked as a superintendent in Wahluke School District and superintendent and principal in the Almira/Coulee-Hartline School District.
“I’m super excited about the size of the community,” Chavez said. “In a smaller community, you get the chance to know the community, the parents and the students. And I’m a relationship-based leader. It’s a lot easier to build really healthy relationships in those small communities.”
Chavez said he has experience working both in public schools and in mental health facilities.
“I’ve got some experience working with students that have unfortunately had a lot of trauma in their life, mental health issues, substance use issues,” Chavez said. “So I’ve really evolved into a trauma-informed leader.”
Estock, who is the MTSS software implementation program supervisor in the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, has worked in education for about 11 years. She has also worked as an intervention specialist and an intervention and language support specialist in the North Franklin School District.
"I love working in small communities," Estock said. "I find that I have the opportunity to get to know people at a much deeper level. The opportunity is there to kind of rally together and support students, to support families, and that space is really meaningful to me."
Estock was named Regional Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year as a teacher at Connell Elementary. She said that she was a people-centered leader.
"With being a parent and being in education, seeing not only the classroom but even statewide programs and how to braid those together for the ultimate support of student outcomes, that's what makes me a good candidate," Estock said. "I'm human-centered and I'm able to take what I've learned and apply that to good outcomes for kids and families."
Howard, who most recently served as a senior-level human resources leader at Washington State University, has worked in education for 29 years. He previously worked as a high school teacher, middle school principal, high school vice principal and assistant superintendent of human resources at various schools.
“After going to higher education, I came to the conclusion that I wanted to get back into K-12,” Howard said. “And I wanted to get into a position where I could both do systems work and work with students, and the superintendent/elementary principal position seemed to be a good hybrid of that.”
Howard said that if he were chosen for the position, he would most look forward to working with people.
“I’ve learned over the years that it’s all about kids and parents and community and teachers and staff,” Howard said. “Building that sense of community is something that I think is critically important.”
Woods, who is currently a middle school principal in Eastmont School District, has worked in schools for more than 35 years. Other positions he has served in include assistant superintendent, special education director and teacher.
“I’m very transparent. I’m very honest. I’m extremely trustworthy,” Woods said. “I do what I say I’m going to do. I don’t try to hide anything. I’m an extremely well-versed listener. I listen to what people have to say and I hear what they have to say.”
Woods said that as a superintendent, his priorities would include team-building and learning as much as possible about the school district to make informed changes.
“I’ve made my career by building teams,” Woods said. “I have a strong team here. I had a strong team at Lee Elementary. I’m really good at creating very effective teams. I go in and learn first and then think about changes.”
