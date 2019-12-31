Final day of charitable giving for 2019 offers incentive to nonprofits

The countdown is on to Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s end-of-year charitable giving promotion.
The nonprofit endowment organization reminds donors that a contribution to one or more of 60 local charities through midnight can help them earn an extra $1,000.
The Community Foundation’s 2019 Giving Catalog will be available through the end of tonight.
The catalog includes local charities, their logos, and projects representing organizations from Walla Walla, Dayton, Milton-Freewater, Pendleton, Waitsburg, Hermiston and other areas serving the Walla Walla Valley. Programs range in their support of children and youth, arts and health care, and environment and animal welfare.
Blue Mountain Community Foundation is offering three $1,000 prizes for the nonprofits that either raise the most money through the Giving Catalog, receive the largest single donation during the campaign, and have the largest number of people donating through the Giving Catalog.
Prizes will be announced during a Giving Catalog wrap-up Jan. 9.
Donations can be made by clicking on “donate now” at bluemountainfoundation.org/catalog.