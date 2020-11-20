By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
A report of a fight led Milton-Freewater Police Department officers to a man who later was connected to a stolen vehicle investigation Wednesday.
According to a release from Chief Doug Boedigheimer, police arrested Dylan L. Cantrell, 18, on multiple charges, including some related to an investigation of stolen vehicles.
Cantrell’s arrest saga began with a fight in which he was reportedly involved around 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Milton-Freewater’s North Main Street.
Cantrell allegedly damaged a pickup truck and was being generally disorderly, according to the release.
Boedigheimer said officers arrested him nearby on Fourth Avenue. As he was being arrested, Cantrell allegedly started trying to fight with police, although Boedigheimer noted that officers did not have to use any extra force.
While his hands were cuffed, Cantrell reportedly headbutted a Milton-Freewater police SUV, causing a “minor injury” to his head and causing damage to the vehicle, Boedigheimer said. Medics were called to the scene and cleared Cantrell to be taken to jail.
Cantrell also allegedly caused unspecified damage to the police department’s headquarters while he was in custody, waiting to go to Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton.
While he was in custody, police connected Cantrell to a stolen vehicle investigation from Monday, leading to additional charges, according to the release.
Cantrell was booked on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
His bail was set at $107,500, according to the Umatilla County Jail roster.