The Las Vegas-style all-male revue Fifty Shades of Men performance slated for Friday at Gesa Power House Theatre has been canceled.

“Unfortunately ... the performers were involved in a traffic accident, and although they are all OK, they will not be able to perform this week,” according to a release from the theater.

Theater staff are working with 50 Shades of Men to reschedule. Ticket holders may exchange their tickets for the new date and keep their seat selections, or request a full refund.

The box office is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon-5 p.m. Call 529-6500 for more details.