Agricultural burns are once again allowed in unincorporated Umatilla County, lifting a ban put in place earlier in the summer’s fire season, according to a press release from the county Department of Land Use Planning.
Non-agricultural fires will be authorized starting Oct. 1.
This announcement only applies to lands under the jurisdiction of the county, and excludes land controlled by the State of Oregon, the federal government, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, as well as lands covered by a fire district.
Burn day protocol also remains in effect; farmers and others residents wishing to burn are required to check the Umatilla County website for daily burn determinations at umatillacounty.net or call the County Burn Line at 541-278-6397.
Open burning in Umatilla County lands that are unincorporated and outside of fire districts still requires a permit. Umatilla County has permitting jurisdiction over all agricultural field burning if the fields are larger than two acres, as well as all orchards through the County Smoke Management Ordinance. Additionally, the county oversees residential burning outside of fire districts.
For more information or to report illegal burning, call the Umatilla Planning Department at 541-278-6252. If calling after 5 p.m. or on weekends, call Umatilla County Dispatch at 541-966-3651.
