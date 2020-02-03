Despite a few days of ice and snow, January in the Walla Walla Valley averaged much warmer weather than normal, according to the National Weather Service.
The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 48.3 degrees, or 7.4 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 65 degrees on Friday. Low temperatures averaged 33.5 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees above normal.
The lowest was 14 degrees, on Jan. 14.
The outlook for February from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation.
Normal highs for Walla Walla during February are 45.9 degrees, and normal lows are 32.4 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.76 inches, according to today’s report.
The forecast this week calls for rain starting Wednesday, with snow likely Tuesday night.
January saw 10 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees and two days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 2.18 inches during January, which was 0.35 inches below normal, the report stated. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on 22 days, with the heaviest, 0.27 inches, reported on Jan. 22.
Since October, the water-year precipitation at Walla Walla has been 4.85 inches, which is 4.70 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 55 mph on Jan. 15, and one day the steady wind exceeded 50 mph.