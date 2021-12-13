Walla Walla Fire Department fire truck

No one was injured in a Walla Walla house fire Saturday night, Dec. 11, on Village Way, though damages are estimated at about $85,000, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department report.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 700 block of Village Way at 9:32 p.m.

The fire was on the roof and in the attic area of the two-story home. Responders used chainsaws to access the fire, which was fought from the roof and from within the attic. It was under control by 10:12 p.m., according to the report.

Officials said the fire could have been caused by structural failure in the chimney leading to “hot embers coming in contact with combustible material.”

