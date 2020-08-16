Carroll Adams, the former Walla Walla tractor dealer whose historic stretch in the agriculture equipment business was paralleled by his longevity in life, died Thursday at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He was 104.
A legend in the farm community, Adams was regarded as the “Father of Fords” by many growers.
Carrol Adams’ father had been set up in business a little after 1925 by Henry Ford himself, Adams’ son, Bob Adams said. The connection with the brand ultimately led his father to Walla Walla where he worked for Teague Ford before eventually launching Carroll Adams Tractor Co., specializing in Ford tractors and farm equipment, in 1953.
“I remember going with my dad and uncle to Carroll Adams so they could get Ford tractors,” retired Walla Walla Sweet Onion grower Bud Locati said, recalling the metal replica he took home. “He was the Father of the Ford Tractor.”
Adams spent 66 years in business, including after he retired in 1981 and maintained a desk at the Rose Street operation where his son continued the namesake business as president.
In 2006, the outfit was purchased by Tumac Outdoor Equipment, merging at the time what the last two farm equipment dealerships in the area. The business later sold to Papé Machinery.
Carroll Adams was born to Don and Terza Bowles Adams on Oct. 7, 1915. He was one of nine children. He grew up west of Spokane, excelled in sports, went on to the Civilian Conservation Corps after high school and worked in reforestation with the U.S. Forest Service.
In 1938, he married Marjory Petrie, and they had three children, Bob, daughter Carolyn, and son Richard. His first wife preceded him in death in 1993.
A subsequent marriage to Roberta Broom ended in her death 7 1/2 years later.
In November 2009, he married Helen Roloff Adams, who survives him.
Adams’ background as an athlete, especially in hockey and golf, helped him build a career in sporting goods sales before the opportunity in Walla Walla, where it seemed the community was one of the few places the family had not yet developed a presence with Ford.
As an 8-year-old, Bob Adams developed a work ethic with his dad, sorting nuts and bolts, along with other small tasks, in the tractor shop.
From that, he was witness to a consummate salesman, the younger Adams said Saturday.
“Some salesmen say, ‘This little humdinger is longer, stronger, better, faster — all this stuff. He’d never say stuff like that,” Bob Adams said.
“He always just asked questions. He would say, ‘What do you need? How much do you need? Why do you need it? How big a crop are your expecting?’”
Bob Adams quickly learned not to ever ask a farmer how many acres they have.
From the answers to those questions, Carroll Adams could make a recommendation on equipment that would often be followed with a final question: “Does this sound like it would do it?”
A proud Quaker, Carroll Adams was a man of action when it came to service.
When Fort Walla Walla Park was first deeded to the city, the land was swampy, Bob Adams said. As an act of service, his father orchestrated a “dealer show” that drew dealers from across the Pacific Northwest in a display of their working equipment. They moved the dirt and rocks in a process that paved the way for the current park.
The service continued over the years with the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheater.
“I can’t tell you how many pieces of equipment he donated for that — forklifts and backhoes,” Bob Adams said.
His generous spirit was a guiding force in the business.
“I know there were hard times when customers simply couldn’t pay,” the younger Adams said. “He was always the guy that would say, ‘OK, what can you do?’”
He would take hay in payment or half a beef.
After retirement, he continued to help others in ways his son could only see through bills that rolled into the office.
“It would be from a dentist and he would have paid for somebody’s teeth to be fixed, or he would pay for somebody to learn how to read, or he would buy them shoes,” Bob Adams said. “I’d say, ‘Dad, we’re a little short on cash.’ He’d say, ‘Just pay it.’”
This had an enduring quality after the merger with Tumac in the early 2000s, former co-owner Tim Larkin said.
“Well after he sold us his company, he would loan various organizations our equipment,” Larkin marveled. “He seemed confused as to who owned the equipment.”
Larkin was equally impressed when Adams used some of the proceeds from that sale to buy himself a plane in his 90s.
He made an everlasting impression as a businessman.
“He was the last of a generation of patriarchs who ruled Walla Walla benevolently 60 years ago,” Larkin said. “His word was to be relied on. Courtesy and honesty, his trademark.”
One organization that benefited most from his service was the YWCA. In 1990, Adams started a golf fundraising tournament — Golfers Against Domestic Violence — that ran until 2014. During that time, the tournament raised nearly $600,000 for work against violence.
In 2015, right around his 100th birthday, the YWCA honored him with its Leader of Distinction Award.
“Carroll and his wife, Helen, were at my table, and it was so much fun watching his face as he realized that we were talking about him,” YWCA Executive Director Anne-Marie Zell Schwerin said in a followup piece in the nonprofit’s newsletter at the time.
“It’s a good thing he didn’t know in advance, because he is so modest he might have found an excuse to be somewhere else. He’s the kind of man who would never seek recognition for doing what he believes is right and necessary and good.”
Arrangements for Adams are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.