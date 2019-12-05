WALLULA — U.S. Highway 730 near the state line was closed for four hours Wednesday night after a fatal collision.

Oregon State Police troopers responded at 8:40 p.m. near milepost 202 after a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup struck a 2011 Volvo semi-truck with a flatbed trailer loaded with metal, according to a release.

The pickup driver was westbound on the highway and crossed into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons, colliding with the semi-truck, the release stated. The pickup driver died at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released after the family is notified.

The semi-truck driver, Steven Unruh, 64, of Nampa, Idaho, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.

Umatilla County Fire District 1 and Oregon Department of Transportation workers also responded.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.