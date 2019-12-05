WALLULA — U.S. Highway 730 near the state line was closed for four hours Wednesday night after a fatal collision.
Oregon State Police troopers responded at 8:40 p.m. near milepost 202 after a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup struck a 2011 Volvo semi-truck with a flatbed trailer loaded with metal, according to a release.
The pickup driver was westbound on the highway and crossed into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons, colliding with the semi-truck, the release stated. The pickup driver died at the scene. The identity of the deceased will be released after the family is notified.
The semi-truck driver, Steven Unruh, 64, of Nampa, Idaho, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 and Oregon Department of Transportation workers also responded.