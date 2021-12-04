The public library is known as a place of scholarship and reading, where a library card holder can check out books, access the internet, print off job applications and catch up on the news.
It’s also a place where locals can get specialty cake pans on loan for three weeks, at least in Walla Walla. The Walla Walla Public Library has a collection of about 20 pans, including those for layer cakes and with holiday themes. They are on display in the library next to a featured selection of cookbooks.
It may be a bit surprising to find baking supplies in a library, but it’s just one of the many services that Walla Walla’s city library provides to residents and card holders, Public Services Librarian Twila Tate said in a brief interview.
The library offers pans shaped like Mickey Mouse, the Easter Bunny and Santa’s sleigh. Want to make a multi-car train out of several cakelets? You need the proper tool.
Unless a baker expects to make Mickey-shaped pound cake regularly, Tate noted, it doesn’t make much sense for the pan to collect dust 364 days a year.
“It’s hard to find one of those kinds of things, and it’s kind of a fun thing to have, but you’re probably only going to use it one time,” Tate said.
With a library card, anyone can rent a specialty pan free of charge for up to three weeks before cleaning it and returning it. The library has been providing the service for over a decade, Tate said, though there has been renewed interest since the beginning of the pandemic.
Although there had been some initial caution about loaning out food-related supplies during the early stages of the pandemic, library staff wanted to provide a way for families to bond in the kitchen, particularly during the holiday season. Some of the cake pans had grown outdated since the program first started, Tate said, so the collection was recently updated with holiday-themed items.
“It’s just a neat thing we like to offer to the community, and it kind of ties into a family-oriented activity of parents and kids baking together,” Tate said.
Walla Walla city residents are automatically eligible for a free library card with proof of residency. Those living outside city limits have to pay a fee of $34 per six months or $68 per year, but county residents can have that cost reimbursed with a check in the mail by filling out a form at the library.
