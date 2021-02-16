A caregiver’s role in a household is irreplaceable. There are mothers, fathers, grandparents; adoptive-, foster and step-parents; siblings, teachers, nannies, nurses and so many others who fulfill roles that nourish the family.
These people are the golden thread who ever so carefully weave the tapestry of their family’s life together. They are essential, and often put the needs of those they care for before their own.
My mother was that golden thread in my childhood home.
I was fortunate growing up in my house. My clothes were always clean. I had warm meals prepared for me. And –– most importantly –– I possessed an intrinsic knowledge that I was deeply loved and cared for.
Reflecting back on my mom now, I can see her hovering over a bubbling pot of soup just before dinner. I can see her running out of her bedroom while pulling up her nylons and trying to corral three children toward the front door for school. I recall sprinting into her bathroom without knocking because it never crossed my mind that she should be allotted her own space and alone time.
I’ll never forget waking several hours early one morning to learn she had made a separate breakfast earlier for my dad before she packed our lunches and then turned to making breakfast for her girls. It never occurred to me before that morning that she was busy taking care of us before I was even awake. We all overlooked the glow of her golden self.
Thirty years later, I found myself in a similar caregiver role to the one my mother assumed. No, I do not have children, but I did get a little taste of what that role demands during my 15 months as a nanny. I ran every kind of errand. I labored over the preparation of healthy meals. I helped with homework and played games I wasn’t interested in with genuineness. And I cleaned my small charge’s home with more attention and loving detail than I cleaned my own.
I loved a child who was not my own, and put his needs and well-being before my own. I also noticed how quickly I adopted the patterns of the self-denying mothers, fathers and caretakers around me.
I watched the parents of the other children at school, recognizing the imminent to-do list swirling behind their eyes, for I too had that same long to-do list.
With coffee in hand and a quick paced walk, I watched them see their children off with a swipe at tousled hair and a straightening of the shirt, only to race back to their car to be met with the thousands of tasks urgently in need of their attention.
How many times this week have you eaten standing up, or had to cajole your kids to do their homework? How many times have you felt inspired to start something new, only to later deny that inspiration for a lack of time, sleep or adequate energy? Are you that golden thread holding your family together?
When I look around at the caregivers in my life, I am awed by the beauty of their selflessness. I see it in my close friends, with their strong golden cords acting as the warp and the weft, intertwining into a durable fabric that supports those they love.
Their children have every need met, but I know that if they just gave themselves an ounce of that same devotion their ability to gracefully give from a place of joy would only increase –– that they would conserve their resources rather than exhaust them.
While I nannied for my family, I struggled to carve out time in the day to feed my own place of serenity. I knew my capacity to give would only strengthen if I allowed myself that space.
And I sadly learned that my own golden essence had dimmed while caring for others and not taking the time to care for myself.
I began to replenish myself by showing up for myself with tenderness, even if I only had time for just a few minutes each day. I started by simply and honestly asking myself how I was feeling. I was kind to myself when I only had four minutes to workout, meditate –– or just pause.
My happy place is in my art and reiki practice, so I began to show up with that creative expression even when showing up meant just 10 minutes once a week. I began to remember myself. I remembered my love of healing modalities and how vital the “laying on of hands” is to restoring calm to the nervous system and for feeding the soul.
There are so many ways to add intention to your day and to take time to remember what nourishes you. Block out a few moments if not daily, then at least weekly. Express yourself through a new, playful art form. Chew food more slowly so your body doesn’t have to work quite as hard. Move your body, even just for four minutes.
There is nothing like showing yourself a caring and loving devotion, and breathing deeply, even for just one fleeting moment. By mindfully planning ahead to incorporate any small form of self-care, you are loving your golden self deeply, and in turn, loving those you care for more freely and joyously.