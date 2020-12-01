“Women are helping one another get ahead — and the progress we’re making is genuinely thrilling,” writes Oprah in her April 2020 issue of the O Magazine.
I agree. I feel overwhelmed at times of the generosity of women who share parenting advice, business advice and friendship. I have always tried to be that person too.
I guess you could say my superpower is networking but networking for all, not just women. But somewhere in the mix of networking and helping one another there has been this silent decision that we will not help those different from us.
Oh, I can hear it now. Wait, I do not mean different genders, religions, skin colors or economic background. I mean political parties. We’ve Come A Long Way, Baby, but now I feel as if that we need to advocate for equality based on political affiliation.
My belief is that this discrimination is worse for women because we get “labeled.” Doesn’t it sound crazy? We should admire people because of their character, end of story.
Below are hints about women who I admire. I have made sure my boys know who they are and what they have accomplished. I know my list is not complete. It continues to evolve, and it is my personal list, but I thought I would share them with you. They are diverse. Some my parents shared with me, some I learned about on my own to prove a point to someone and some just have always charmed me.
See if you can guess who they are just be my hints.
1. She was born in 1954 in Alabama when the South was racially segregated. In 2005 she was the 66th secretary of state and one of the most powerful women in the world.
2. Born in 1907, she was a screen and Broadway star for over 60 years. She is named in six major publications describing women who helped shape our world history and culture.
3. Born in 1933, she was married and had a family before she started law school. She spent most of her life fighting for gender equality and women’s rights.
4. Born in 1930, she grew up on a ranch and did not have running water or electricity until she was 7 years old. She attended Stanford University in 1946 when she was 16 years old. She was the first woman justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
5. Born in 1972 with a club foot, she was the youngest player to ever play on the United States Women’s National Soccer Team at the age of 15.
6. Born premature in 1940 as the 20th of 22 children, she had a sickly childhood including polio at the age of 5. In 1960 she was hailed as the fastest woman in history.
7. Born in Czechoslovakia, she survived World War II in Britain and immigrated to the United States in 1948. She was the first female United States secretary of state in 1997.
8. In 1971 at her wedding she told her parents she didn’t want to get married. They forced her to. In 1975 she left South Africa and her husband while eight months pregnant and with a toddler to head back to the U.S. and finish her college degree.
Number one is Condoleezza Rice, who was the first woman and first African American to serve as provost of Stanford University. In 2001, Rice was appointed national security adviser by President George W. Bush, becoming the first African American woman (and woman) to hold the post. Rice went on to become the first Black woman and second woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state.
Number two is Katherine Hepburn. She was a true feminist, raised by parents who fought for social change. Hepburn “broke the mold” for women in Hollywood and advocated for women during the time the studios owned you as an actor. She was fiercely independent and consistent in her issues.
Number three is RBG! Ruth Bader Ginsberg, to her core, understood the value of people and equality. She continued to persevere regardless of all the forces in her way. Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Number four is Sandra Day O’Connor. Graduating from Stanford magna cum laude at age 20, she continued to Stanford Law School. After graduation she had trouble finding a job as attorney because she was female (sound familiar) and worked for no salary and without an office for a deputy county attorney in California. In 1981 she became the first female associate justice on the U. S. Supreme Court.
Number five is Mia Hamm-Garciaparra. I made my children learn about Mia at a young age when one of them spoke the dreaded words, “Boys are better than girls at sports.” Bam! We checked out every book the library had on Mia and her career. A few highlights:
Mia is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and held the record for most international goals — by a woman or a man — until 2013.
Number six is Wilma Rudolph, who was physically disabled most of her young life and wore a leg brace until she was 12 years old. To make matters harder, she was born when there was very little medical care for African American residents in the South. She competed in the 1956 and 1960 Olympics as a sprinter. I was obsessed with the 1977 movie about her life. It is still worth a watch. As an Olympic champion in the early 1960s, Rudolph was among the most highly visible Black women in America and abroad. She became a role model for Black and female athletes, and her Olympic successes helped elevate women’s track and field in the United States. Rudolph is also regarded as a civil rights and women’s rights pioneer.
Number seven is Madelyn Albright. Her childhood was amazing — moving from Czechoslovakia to Britain during the war and then back, then to Yugoslavia and then the United States as her dad kept them from the Nazis and Communism. They ended up in the U.S. in 1948. Most of Albright’s degrees came after she had three children including her Ph.D. In 1997, she became the first female U.S. secretary of state and the highest-ranking woman in the history of the U.S. government at the time.
Number eight is the woman I have called Mom since I was 9 years old and because my children won’t read this article, I can tell this story. Not because it is bad or a secret because I have raised my boys believing that my family is my family NO MATTER WHAT and I am too tired to explain to them because it just doesn’t matter.
My mom was single with two little boys when she met my dad, who had three little kids, on a blind date. They were married two months later. With five children ages 2 to 9 in the 1970s they did what they had to do. There wasn’t therapy or books available to teach them how to raise a “blended” family. There wasn’t even the term “blended”; there was only family.
I just remember one day this beautiful woman entered my life and told me everything was going to be all right. She was in her 20s, a stay-at-home mom who could rock an Equal Rights Amendment T-shirt. They told us every day we were loved, and we were family.
Though my mom’s parents did not give her any choices about her future, I am grateful to my grandparents. Not only did I get my two little brothers, but I was also raised by a mom who loved me unconditionally and showed me every day the value in raising children. No life is perfect, and I did not have perfect parents, but I had a family that taught me everything that I am today.
These women are ones I admire enough to know them by name and to know enough about their life that I can share them with my children. I do not judge them by the color of their skin, where they were raised or who they vote for. I admire their character and accomplishments.