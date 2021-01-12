Oh the weather outside is frightful ...
But this book is so delightful!
Do you long to hunker down against the cold for hours with a book? To lose yourself within that story, and maybe even find yourself there, as well?
2020 has caused many of us to re-examine and question what we once thought we knew. It also has shown us the importance of understanding the “other” as well as ourselves.
When we’re confused, lost and lonely, we can turn to literature therapy for help.
In books we look for a familiar line, a reflection of who we are and who we want to be. Most of us can think of a time we “saw ourselves” in a story, whether fiction or not.
Those glints of recognition are incredibly powerful and help us see new possibilities, and recognize old patterns with new meanings.
According to educator Rudine Sims Bishop, “Literature transforms human experience and reflects it back to us, and in that reflection we can see our own lives and experiences as part of the larger human experience.
Reading, then, becomes a means of self-affirmation, and readers often seek their mirrors in books.”
Over at Walla Walla Public Library we miss hearing patron stories of books you’ve loved and connected with, so we’re excited to be part of #WinterRead2021: #BooksLikeUs, sponsored by Simon & Schuster Publishers.
Throughout January, we’ll share community member stories of books that reflect our lives, and have helped us see ourselves more clearly in the wider world. These will be posted daily on our Facebook feed and the library website, helping the entire community connect in the dark days of winter.
Submit your story
Everyone, library patron or not, is invited to submit your story via email to wwpl@wallawallawa.gov, or via message on the Walla Walla Public Library’s Facebook page.
As part of the wider #BooksLikeUs program, we’ve also created a “Books Like Us” reading challenge, highlighting authors who represent a spectrum of voices within children’s and young people’s literature.
There’s also a public list at wallawallapubliclibrary.org featuring these authors and titles.
Especially in times of hardship, seeing ourselves in words can assure us that we’re not alone. The stories show us that others have made it through hard times — and that we can, too.
One of the most powerful effects of literacy is the ability to see ourselves reflected in the stories of others, and connect with ourselves in a new way across time and space.
We hope you’ll join Walla Walla Public Library in sharing our stories of #BooksLikeUs during the #WinterRead2021! Walla Walla Public Library can be reached at 527-4550, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.