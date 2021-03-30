I was recently introduced to a new acquaintance by a friend of mine as the Queen of Resilience. While it was a super flattering compliment, it made me take a step back and think about the components one must endure to become the “Queen of Resilience.”
My next thought was, do I really want this title? To have it implies so much has happened in my life to deserve such a title. And the stuff that had to happen to deserve the title of “Queen of Resilience” had to be some bad stuff, over and over, and over again. Was this bad luck, bad decisions, bad karma or all of the above?
I pondered it for a few more seconds and thought, why can’t I be the Queen of Luck? Win the lottery, marry a handsome prince, be in the right place at the right time or have my long lost great-aunt leave me a rather large inheritance? That would all be so much easier.
Resiliency is a widely used term these days. There are books, Ted Talks, YouTube videos and multiple-day courses on the subject. It is a concept widely used in the self-help world, at schools, colleges and among survivors of trauma, cancer, illnesses and injuries.
So, what does it mean to have resilience?
Webster’s definition is the following:
re·sil·ience
noun
1.the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness.
We all are incredibly aware of the craziness that has engulfed our world over the last year. We are now starting to come out of this unprecedented time in our history. And this is precisely why we need to begin to ask ourselves, what did we learn about being part of a global pandemic? How did we use our skills, talents and tools to manage, cope and even survive over the last year? This is also a very good topic of conversation to have with your children.
According to the American Psychology Association, resilience is adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant sources of stress — such as family and relationship problems, serious health problems or workplace and financial stressors. It means “bouncing back” from difficult experiences.
Research has shown resilience is ordinary, not extraordinary. People commonly demonstrate resilience. One example is the response of many Americans to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and efforts to rebuild their lives.
Being resilient does not mean a person doesn’t experience difficulty. Emotional pain and sadness are common in people who have suffered major adversity or trauma. In fact, the road to resilience is likely to involve considerable emotional distress.
Resilience is not a trait people either have or do not have. It involves behaviors, thoughts and actions that can be learned and developed in anyone.
I have had a strong resilience toolbox all of my life. I got it from my crazy life experiences. But going through hard times is not a surefire way to gain resilience.
Resilience is a mindset. It is a belief system that everything we are going through is happening for a reason, a lesson, a gift. Even if it’s hard as hell.
The truth is, we build this deep resource inside of us in the way we choose to deal with hardship every time it pops up in our lives. Kind of like the game Whack-a-Mole. When something bad pops up, we feel it, process it and then whack it down with our resilience tools.
We all experience hardships, sadness, loss, trauma, death and so much more in our lives. There are no socioeconomic boundaries that protect us from this. No one is exempt.
The question is not how do we just cope, but how do we come out on the other side stronger?
Research shows that if we approach dealing with our hardships of life in a positive way, we can all be the Queen or King of Resilience. I don’t mean that we just have to always suck it up, take it all, not feel the emotions of what is happening to us. I am saying just don’t get stuck there. Meaning feel it, process it, talk about it, get help for it, but do not set up camp in that headspace.
So, how do we build a strong resilience toolbox? Here are places to start.
1. Have a strong network — When we know we are loved, surrounded by and have a safe network of family, friends and co-workers, we can get through a lot. If we are alone and isolated, it can make it very difficult to come out of trauma if at all. Make sure you take time to build, feed and grow your network.
2. Stay in the right mindset/state. Tony Robbins is always saying, “Where your mind goes, energy flows.” Don’t let the story about what is happening to you run the show of your life. Be sad or angry but let it go and move on.
3. Accept that you have very little control in this life. Knowing that you cannot control anything but how you react to what happens in life is a great lesson to learn. We stress so much about controlling what happens that we miss out on the joy of life in the moment. Stuff happens in everyone’s lives. Accept it and know that it is how we react when stuff happens that is most important.
4. Believe with all of your heart that things happen for you, not to you. I believe there is a bigger plan for me in the universe. I always try to find the gift in what is happening in my life good or bad. When something happens to me, I always ask myself these questions: What is this here to teach me? How can I grow from this? Who can I help with this new knowledge? These questions build gratitude for my life experiences.
5. Use hard times as a way to re-evaluate what is important to you. Maybe things keep happening over and over again. If so, it might be a good idea to stop doing those things. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again looking for different results.
6. Take massive action. Have you ever had the experience of analysis paralysis? I am not one to ponder, contemplate or mull. I am an activator by nature. I believe the feeling of “doing” can create the forward momentum that we need to move past our trauma. No matter how big or small, taking an action can have a huge impact on building resilience as it moves you forward in your life.
Remember, a critical component to true happiness and success is resilience, but to have it, we have to go through some of the most difficult and painful moments of our lives. You can do it and come out on the other side being the very best version of yourself. Trust in the process, the bigger plan, and most of all, in your ability to build your own resilience toolbox. It will lead you to a more fulfilled and rewarding life.
You’ve got this.