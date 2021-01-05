The year 2020 has finally come to an end, and the time has come to set new goals to start a very positive year.
My goal for 2021 is to detoxify my mind and my body, starting with forgiving those who have put stones in my path, whether with negative comments or bad intentions or mean faces.
There are times when we think so much about the negative without leaving space for the happy and positive moments of our daily lives.
The change has to start with ourselves so that the people around us see it and we provide light, not darkness, because when the light goes away, what reigns immediately is darkness.
This not only affects ourselves but also those around us. Sometimes we end up hurting the ones that we love the most.
I remember one day I unconsciously started my day without talking to God. This led me to feel very frustrated and I began to think about the time that I dedicate to everyone except myself, since I hardly have time to do what I like. This led me to not taking account of the thoughts that my mind was developing.
One day one of my daughters came up with a problem to which I responded harshly without taking the time to listen to her. At that moment I did not realize the big mistake that I had made — since my brain was not connected to my heart — by letting those thoughts act for me.
When it was time for dinner I realized my daughter did not show up to eat. I asked her sisters if she was too busy. They told me that she was very sad. At that moment I realized the cause of my daughter not wanting to have dinner with us as we usually do every day had been due to my lack of attention and the way I had addressed her problem.
Now our young people are going through a very frustrating situation, especially for those who like my daughter are starting in high school. She is in ninth grade, and it was a very abrupt change for her.
Now she has a lot more assignments than in middle school, and sometimes I notice she is depressed and sad. Her two sisters are taking the situation more calmly because they are already used to having many tasks and different assignments.
She was hoping to go to school in person and have the opportunity to ask her new classmates and new teachers face to face, not on the computer.
This situation has affected her a lot. As a mother, I feel sad. I always try to have a word of encouragement and a smile, although sometimes I forget like in that day that I didn’t realize what I said or how I acted.
Before I started eating I went to her room and I found her very discouraged. The first thing I told her was to please forgive me, and I explained why I had acted like this to which she reacted with a smile. I took her hand and we went to sitting at the table with the rest of the family. Just asking for forgiveness fixed what might not have been fixed if I hadn’t taken the time to say sorry.
Forgiveness heals the soul and makes us feel better and healthier. I let my brain detox from those bad thoughts, and I felt very good. In fact, it impacted me in a very positive way.
In our family we always try to lift each other with happy and motivating words every day. For example, if one of my daughters is going to have an exam we all say words of encouragement to her such as, Do your best and forget the rest.
These words I learned from a very good trainer. This helps us to keep our body healthy because when we feel pressured our body tends to feel very nervous and tense.
Such encouraging words have helped us a lot. When they finish their exam I always try to make them something special to eat, whether it be cookies or muffins. This helps them relax.
Another thing we like to do is hiking at the park since this oxygenates our bodies. Nature has been our best friend forever, but this year it has been more than that. It is as if nature is helping us heal the damage this pandemic has caused in our bodies, with unexpected surprises.
We took a hike during the first week of winter. It was amazing to see the landscape and discover a lot of ladybugs that were starting to hibernate all piled up. It looked so strange but at the same time beautiful. Little Emma loves ladybugs very much and this surprised her a lot. I still remember her astonishment at being able to hold a lot of ladybugs in her hand.
She always carries a lot of water when we go out. She thanks Jesus every day for our delicious refreshment that helsp us to keep our bodies hydrated.
Also eating healthy has kept us strong and our immune system working to keep ourselves free from diseases.
Last, we never forget about hygiene. I personally wash my hands so much that they are very dry but clean.
My friends, this next year I will try to be more aware of what I say and how I act so I don’t harm anyone. I will communicate with God every day so that he with his wisdom helps me not to hurt the people around me. I will always try to feed my body with simple and nutritious food and also to hydrate it by drinking more water.
Take care and remember there is only one life. You should try to live it with great joy and optimism. In us is the strength to change ourselves and help our loved ones.
I have a feeling that this new year will bring us new and better opportunities and the sun will shine after the storm. Until next time, my friends.