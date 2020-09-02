Thinking back to childhood days of reading Little House books, the realization that early settlers had to figure out ways to preserve food to survive the long winters inspires admiration for their creativity and sustainable ways.
With no refrigerators, freezers or canning equipment, they had to make do with drying, smoking, salting and pickling — wasting nothing. In this article, we’ll explore why we, with food readily available year-round, should consider home preserving and will provide information and resources to help get you started.
A compelling reason to preserve food is to reduce food waste. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, in 2017, 21.9% of all municipal solid waste material landfilled in the U.S. was food. A Natural Resources Defense Council issue paper in 2012 outlines how the US is losing up to 40% of its food from farm to consumer to landfill.
Another reason to embrace food preservation is to save money and support the local economy. When food is purchased from local producers when in season, not only is the produce at its peak, healthier and less carbon intensive, it is also less expensive and supports the local economy.
Finally, by preserving fresh local produce, you increase control over what you eat. Cutting out extra salt, sugar, artificial colors and flavors, and preservatives make our food healthier.
The most common home preserving methods are freezing and water bath canning.
Freezing is generally considered the easiest method of preserving and with a few simple guidelines can produce great results:
Avoid freezing vegetables that are usually eaten raw — for example, cucumbers, lettuce, radishes.
Clean, cut and blanch vegetables before freezing to preserve flavor and vitamin C content. Fruit does not require blanching.
Pat produce dry and place in airtight containers made specifically for freezing. Remove as much air as possible before sealing and labeling with date and contents.
Once frozen, produce can be tightly packed and should be consumed within a year. Before use, it is best to thaw in the refrigerator.
A great next step is water bath canning for acidic foods (a PH of less than 4.6). Canning foods like jams and jellies, fruits, tomatoes pickles and more are easy with a few tools and recipes.
Always use tested recipes from trusted resources and follow the proper processing times, recommended jar size and fill level to ensure potentially hazardous microorganisms are destroyed.
Produce to be canned should be at the peak of quality, undamaged and unblemished.
It is a good idea to start with an easy recipe such as a jam to familiarize yourself with the equipment and processes.
Once you’ve decided to start preserving, we recommend taking some time to review vetted resources, such as the following, to guarantee the best results:
National Center for Home Food Preservation — nchfp.uga.edu
Ball’s Food Preserving website — freshpreserving.com
WSU Extension Walla Walla — ubne.ws/31IYw4a
Drying, fermenting and more are additional methods of food preservation and can provide more exciting options for you to enjoy our region’s bounty year-round.
Workshops developed by the Sustainable Living Center on these topics are available at our website, slcww.org or contact us via email: info@slcww.org or phone 509-524-5218 to learn more.