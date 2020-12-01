First, I want to acknowledge how fragile things can feel right now. A recent report from the University of Oregon found the majority of parents who were managing their child’s remote schooling were also taking care of children under age 5 and doing their professional job.
I really wish I could send an army of helpers to every family in the Walla Walla Valley, but since I can’t, I hope these tips help make life better. It might feel like using duct tape on a broken window — but if it helps, let’s do it.
1. Check in with your basic needs.
This may sound basic, but I often hear in conversation, “I haven’t eaten anything all day” from adults. We usually incorporate meals, rest, outdoor time and movement into kids’ schedules, and the same is beneficial for grownups.
2. Focus on what’s wrong and what it’s telling you (“Putting Parental Burnout to Bed,” Zero to Three).
There are many benefits to being grateful and looking at the positive. But sometimes you need to look at what is going wrong in your day to change it, particularly with young children. I used to get really frustrated in the mornings, because we were always late.
Paying attention, I realized that I spent a lot time responding to my kids’ requests that were not part of getting ready. How I dealt with this is another story. But the point is, when you start paying attention, there might be some things you can change.
3. Do the one irritating thing (“Small Ways to Prepare Home for Winter Pandemic”, Vice).
We all have one of these, well maybe multiple ones. Maybe you have to fill out paperwork that would give you some benefit, but gathering the information and filling everything out is such a pain you haven’t done it. Maybe you open a closet or cupboard and everything falls out.
Whatever it is, set up a timer for 15 minutes and complete as much as you can. Tiny things are big things. Doing something small can boost your mood and give a sense of relief.
4. Build a tiny anchor.
This idea comes from the Cup of Jo blog — a brief ritual or routine that keeps you in the present. Some people do this through daily devotions, meditations or morning pages. For other people, it is making a bed. In wintertime, I like to eat grapefruit so I am trying to eat half a grapefruit every morning.
5. Do something you enjoy every day.
This is probably the first thing to fall off the list. But if you do nothing else in this article, this one may help the most. This summer my sister and I watched the “Sweet Magnolias” television series. After that I decided to read all the books that corresponded to the show. It was something I really enjoyed and gave me something to look forward to.
What community members can do to support families
I think about how the Valley’s children and families are doing almost every single day. And I know I am not the only one. People share they are worried about the effect of remote schooling and isolation on children and impact of all these stresses on parents’ well-being.
Although many families have found silver linings in the pandemic, many families are not doing well. The most surefire way to help families return to a “normal” life and routine is to observe our local public health guidelines. The second best thing is to let parents and children know you are thinking of them.
You could:
1. Create a friendly neighborhood environment by putting out sidewalk chalk to draw with or putting up holiday lights. In the spring, people could put hearts in their windows or bears so kids could do scavenger hunts around the neighborhood.
2. Check in through a call, text or card in the mail. Sometimes it just helps to hear another adult ask, “How are you doing?”
3. Many local charities and churches “adopt” families for the holidays. The Walla Walla Valley Mutual Aid Network is one way for volunteers to deliver food and other essentials to families.