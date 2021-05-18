There are a lot of conversations that come up casually in mom circles. I haven’t found yet that substance abuse is one of them. I actually just celebrated 24 years of being sober. It’s a boring story unless maybe you were around me when I was drinking.
My drinking eventually led to me dropping out of college and getting sober on my own. When I went back to college, I couldn’t stay sober and I had to get help from other people that were also doing their best to live a life that didn’t include alcohol. And despite myself, I grew up in that community and to this day, it’s the place I feel most at home.
My husband and I are both recovered alcoholics and we have found that as adoptive parents of kids that were in foster care, this is a relevant topic for all of us. Addiction, at its core, robs the person that is addicted of the life they were meant to live and it robs the world of the person they were meant to be. I don’t know the actual statistics of who can both seek recovery and who can stay in recovery. In our family, we have all lived them in one way or another and I don’t need to know the numbers to say with certainty that they are grim.
As a mom, I talk to my kids all the time about the themes I think are important for them to be able to live a life where they don’t need to make the choices I made. I feel like these are the themes I hear as a parent the least about but they are the most vital to understand in life. How do you live your life in a way that allows you to live at peace with yourself no matter how flawed you are and to live at peace in the world no matter how flawed it is? And I have the answer to this if you need it. Just kidding. I don’t have the answer to either one. I just know they are the questions that continuously need to be asked, even if the answers aren’t ones I want to hear.
I talk to my kids a lot about the importance of both being themselves and giving people around them the space to be themselves. To me, life lived well is messy. It means I am in life instead of on the sidelines watching it. This concept of being ourselves and letting other people be themselves has to be the messiest part of life for me. I am a parent to an African American daughter, an adoptive parent of adoptive kids, we juggle biological connections in the world of adoption and I am a parent to a child that the world traditionally insists on calling disabled when I really think the world should technically be saying extraordinary. Sometimes people around me have infringed on my kids’ rights to be themselves or on our family’s right to be ourselves and the people around me also want to be themselves. Where do we draw the line as parents? It’s messy. I’m not going to lie. I usually find at that point, it’s best to make cookies and eat our feelings.
I think it is really important to teach my kids how to listen to their heart. I was made with a mind that doesn’t always think like everyone else. I am positive if I was able to talk to the doctor in the hospital as the first person to hold me, I would have immediately asked a blend of overwhelmingly deep questions. However at heart, I would mostly be interested in why they chose such unfriendly lighting for one of the most profound moments of life, why I had to wait six months to have solid food and if they could help me find a Persian cook for the food I was going to eat. And that is how my life has gone. My mind has always asked deep questions that overwhelm all of us but at heart I really just want to eat food other people make and be a part of the world as I am. The quietness inside of my heart is something that I needed to be reminded of in recovery. I want my kids to know this quietness inside of themselves and to not have to be reminded of it to the extent I needed to be reminded of it. When all else fails, the quietness is theirs alone to listen to carefully and to unapologetically and courageously live their life on, no matter how messy it is.
I can say easily that the ride to get to a place where I had to ask for help to live life differently was predictable. What hasn’t been predictable is 24 years of living a life I didn’t think I would be capable of living as a person I never could be very well, which is a person that is utterly myself. It’s a gloriously messy journey that is always a juggle between self-doubt and contentment. What always tips the scales to contentment is when someone else makes me food.