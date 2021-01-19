When I was a kid, I loved school and I loved to learn.
I went to Catholic schools and in my religious education there were some standout moments. Sister Mary Phyllis showing us a documentary in fifth grade of Catholic nuns and lay people that had been buried alive for being Catholic has stayed with me to this day.
What I also remember is being the only sixth grader in my class who refused to go to confession even though I was Catholic and went to church every week. I didn’t think it was right that someone else told me how to have a relationship with God just as much as I didn’t think it was right that someone died because of how they chose to have a relationship with God.
Undoubtedly, though, the favorite thing I learned about Catholicism growing up is that the word Catholic itself means universal and all are welcome.
My kids aren’t going to a religious school. I have struggled with the differences in parenting without that community as a part of their day-to-day education. At the same time, I haven’t always felt welcomed in my religion and that has also made me struggle internally in other ways.
The church cry room
One of the first times I took our son, who was a foster child at the time, to church I went to the cry room with him. The cry room is technically supposed to be a place to be able to take kids who can’t behave. An older lady was in there and after mass was over, she told me my son was cute but she would never let him behave the way he did.
She didn’t know better, and I can’t fault her for not knowing our circumstances. It is also not her fault I don’t have a thick enough skin, but the result was the same. She made me feel I was unwelcome in a place that I have sought refuge in my entire life.
Outside of church, at times, I have also felt the unwelcomeness of our family, particularly after having an African American daughter. In my view, people aren’t always sure how to welcome a family that looks different. Sometimes people don’t want to welcome a family that looks different, or of any age who is African American.
Overall, I believe the world is a kind place and people have the best of intentions and mistakes are made, mine included. But I remain changed by these experiences. While there is a part of me that is kinder and more humble, there is also a part of me that is more cynical and judgmental.
There is a person who has positively impacted our family. Especially me as a parent on how we can best navigate the deeply personal, complicated, rewarding and overwhelming journey of life as both a Catholic family and a family that isn’t always like other families.
It’s my children’s school principal. He genuinely embodies what it means to be universal and all-welcoming. I find this ironic because he is not Catholic but Jewish.
A higher version of ourselves
I have seen him over the years embody what I have only seen someone capable of doing with a deep faith. How Mr. Lehmann embodies his Jewish faith gives our community, both secular and non-secular, an opportunity to both seek to be the higher versions of ourselves he sees us to be and also seek that version for ourselves in the best interests of our families and community.
In my own childhood, I don’t remember knowing the school principal, but Mr. Lehmann is different. Our kids want to know what he thinks about things. They draw him pictures and they love him.
As parents we have had a similar experience. We have talked to him about the rights of our differently abled son, our concerns with a racially underrepresented child in education, the emotional losses of raising a biological relative and raising a child who is feisty enough that I am positive she will be a dictator somewhere someday.
No matter the conversation, no matter the age of the Capra talking, or how articulate we are or are not, the result is always the same.
Our children and family are welcomed.
We have also been encouraged without exception to be ourselves and to find our way to our voices as a family while staying true to our own values and beliefs and to hold tight to our family as something to treasure and value.
In a time unlike any other I’ve seen, I am grateful for the unexpected gift of time with each other that our family has been given. But more than that, I am most grateful that we aren’t navigating this experience alone. We have a community that helps us stay connected in a lot of different ways that I didn’t always pause long enough before to recognize that has been with us from the beginning.
They don’t always have the traditional titles of what a family is that I was used to growing up, but people like Mr. Lehmann still feel like family nonetheless and they keep us believing in ourselves and valuing ourselves the way we show up. There is no better definition of family.