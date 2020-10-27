The early learning landscape has changed in the last 20 years.
As a parent that has spanned three decades of this landscape, I find the future quite mysterious as we navigate multiple systems, bigger achievement gaps, broken family structures and contrasting political views.
Many times, I catch myself remembering the days of neighborhoods with moms at home, children playing and where neighboring schools housed that community. It seemed cohesive and foundational from the outside.
Time shifts. Structures change. Pandemics land. Families assemble differently. One thing that stays the same is that we still have young children. The needs of young children have stayed the same. They need connection and safety to thrive.
The beauty of the brain and culture is that it has plasticity and flexibility to adapt to these changes. Resilience is the heart of who we are.
However, the child, from infant to young adulthood needs one caring adult to believe in them, teach them, cheer them on to the neural finish line of executive function development. This pathway is often exposed to numerous adverse childhood experiences along the way. These can be unintended consequences of a divorce to the witnessing of ongoing domestic violence. The adverse childhood experiences are numerous. The world still goes on with children as the spectators of this process.
As an early childhood specialist, with a trauma-informed lens I think about this landscape daily. I wonder. I question. I problem solve. I read. I explore trends.
I really do not know the answer to these questions: How do we, as the adults, provide the very best, safest place for children to grow and learn? Are we, as a community, responsible to help in this quest? Is the government part of this solution?
Currently, there are many systems that support early learning. If you aren’t in this lane in life you might not know of all the systems in place to support children and families. There are numerous. Many braid well and many stand alone. There are currently more being made to fill in the gaps.
The answers to these questions are vast and very different. Many people have strong views about systems, the government’s hand in this topic, families and structures.
I was having this conversation with a close friend and their response was, “Fix parents that can’t handle kids.”
I tried not to chuckle. I get it. Wouldn’t that be nice if every child was wanted, loved and shielded from all that is bad in this world — but currently that isn’t the way it goes. I don’t think we will ever live in a world where we control someone so much that we check their bank account and moral compass before they procreate.
I recall the moment when I looked at this deeply and different. It was the time in my life when I was a foster parent. The children that I had in my care had a visit with their mother. They were old enough to be excited about it. She canceled. My heart broke for them.
I called the supervisor and prodded him to chastise her and to not allow that to happen. I wanted her to not get off easy. I wanted her to not be able to nap. That was her excuse. She was tired. I was furious. Those children were spectators to a life that provided them constant, ongoing rejection, hurt and neglect. She was a user.
He told me this:
“Catherine, when you can stop looking at the parent and focus on the needs of the child, your view will change. You will be unaffected by the parent because you are doing what you need to help the child grow, attach, feel loved. You are offering them what they need. That is what foster parents do.”
That day, I changed. Children do not ask to be spectators. We allow them to be.
We have a responsibility as adults, community members, public servants to take a vested interest in the positive outcomes of every child.
What does this looks like? I don’t really know that answer on a macro level. On a micro level, what that means for me is that I am a champion for children. The work I choose to do is for them. This work trains teachers, advocates for better wages for early learning professionals, thought partners with early learning colleagues to do better and love my own tribe.
Each of us is part of this work, however that looks in your world. As we work to professionalize the early childhood field, to align with the research that supports the early years as the most important in a child’s life, I ask you to embrace this in your world. It is important. It changes the trajectory of communities, families and children.
In your neighborhood, where there is a child, there is a seed of hope. Water that well because they will make up our future.