Hello beautiful moms. May is our month! It is a blessing from heaven to those who still have those angels, called mothers, in our lives.
The day we were born, they were in charge of feeding us with the nutrients from their bodies, although sometimes they might not feed themselves. My mother is a warrior who fought against all obstacles to get me and my little brothers what we needed when we needed it.
There were 10 of us in my house growing up, eight girls and two boys. Our mother managed to get ahead despite that my father was an alcoholic and gave up. He would say it wasn’t possible to raise us, but she said, “If you can’t, I will,” and that’s just what she did.
Today I was thinking that sometimes we get busy with the chores of the house, work, our own children, and we forget to call our moms. I realized that time cannot be recovered. Those beautiful moms are waiting to hear our voices, even if it is just on the phone. My mom lives in California, so the phone is how I keep in touch with her.
Unfortunately, she has lost her sight completely, and her world is totally dark. When I call, she is always waiting and very happy to hear from me. The other day she was telling me about when she was a child. She told me that she really liked getting her hands in the soil in a pot and planting flowers. I may be the only one of my sisters who liked watching the plants grow.
One day she asked me if I remembered a man who had a fruit and vegetable stall in the town where I was born. “Yes, the one who gave us vegetables and fruit?” I asked her. She said, “Yes that’s the one.”
She told me about a dream she had after a very lonely day, when she cried herself to sleep.
“You know, that day I asked God why he had left me alone,” my mother told me. “And he gave me a dream in which I saw myself leaving the house and stopping by a fruit and vegetable stall. The owner told me, ‘Take what you need for your children. You can pay me later.’ God revealed that he was the one who was telling the man what he said.”
That was when she realized that God was always by her side and will always be. Today, in her darkness, he is the one who gives her the strength to go to the bathroom and to get up and not fall in times when her illness takes her strength and she cannot even sit down. She prays to Jesus, and he gives her divine strength to carry on.
The day my first daughter was born was very painful but beautiful. That day, I realized everything a mother goes through to have her children, and my world changed completely. It was no longer me that mattered anymore. All my care and attention was for my baby.
I remember that after my mother had my siblings, she was so thin. All the food she ate was given to the baby she was carrying in her arms in the form of breast milk. All the nutrients went straight to the baby’s tummy. My mom became very anemic. She told me there were days she didn’t have anything to eat because there were not enough food for her after feeding me and the other children.
In those days, my father was unemployed because of his alcoholism, and there was no work in the town. My mother sold beauty products from AVON to buy us food and clothes to send us to school. She gave her all for us.
I admire her courage because despite her situation, every time I speak with her, she always has a word of encouragement to share with me. Her advice has guided me in my marriage and also with my children. Her wisdom has helped me understand my adolescent daughters more, who are very good girls, but there are times when their personalities are a little difficult to understand. My mother always advised me to love them a lot, to listen to them, and to be very patient with them.
All mothers are different, but in our hearts, we hold the same feeling toward our children. Life gives us so many problems and bombards us with so much information that we forget those beautiful creatures who have always been with us in good and bad situations of our lives.
The love that they have given us cannot be compared to any other.
For me, my mother is the best. She is strong in character. Looking at her past, I understand that she had no choice but to become very strong. Raising 10 children — that’s courage. She always says that our father, Jesus, was her guide, her light, her everything. There is nothing before or after him. The strength that she obtained by believing gave her everything she needed.
Let us remember that life is short. Let us give our loved one hugs and kisses even if they’re not asking for them.
My mother never gave us kisses because she believed that if she did, we would stop obeying her. She tells me she regrets that and always says to give her granddaughters many kisses and talk to them a lot because those gestures of love remain in their hearts. Everything that she did not do, I am doing with my children, and that has strengthened my relationship with them. The only love I have found that is even stronger than a mother’s for her children is God’s.
Today never returns, so friends, today let’s enjoy our mothers and just remember that one day they carried us in their arms and one day we will have to carry them, too.
Do not leave them feeling lonely when they are still alive. That call, that hug that perhaps is not so important to us is important to them. Don’t wait until it’s a holiday to show them affection. Do it frequently so they continue to smile and will keep their light on shining at us every time we hear them or see them. This light is the one that’s illuminated us since we were babies.
Let’s make each day a happy Mother’s Day and fill their hearts with joy and hope so that when the day of their departure arrives, they will go happy with their hearts full of love and attention. For me, the best gift is a good amount of quality time. This is a little piece of a very lovely song that is in Spanish dedicated to all the beautiful mommies.
To you who gave me your life, your love and your space, to you who carried pain and fatigue in your womb, to you who fought against any storms that were thrown at you, you are a warrior in your house and anywhere to you fresh April rose to you my faithful angel.
Her name is my mother.