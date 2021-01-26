Toward the end of my senior year of college in 2003, I applied for the New York City Teaching Fellows.
NYCTF is a program that takes recent graduates with degrees in areas of high need and places them in public school teaching positions, where they are expected to earn a teaching certificate while teaching in some of the most underfunded districts in the country. It’s similar to Teach for America, but with a local emphasis.
Somehow, I managed to land an interview. It was an unqualified disaster, as I knew nothing about teaching, and I was not offered a position.
At the time, I was disappointed, but in hindsight, I am grateful. I put aside my inclination to teach and went in a different direction. After I had kids, the idea of teaching secondary school once again became attractive. It seemed like a great way to give back to the community and balance parenthood with a profession. That said, I could never justify the time or money that it would take for me to complete a teaching program.
Teacher training
I began to look seriously at becoming a certified teacher around the time I was starting dialysis due to kidney failure. I figured I would have a lot of time on my hands while sitting in a dialysis chair. So, I enrolled in a one-year MAT program.
I eventually switched to peritoneal dialysis — a modality that can be done at home, overnight. This allowed me to take classes while student teaching full time, waiting for a transplant and parenting my three kids. The program was great, but it was in working in the classroom with my mentor teachers and our students that taught me the most about being a teacher. It turned out that the ability to adapt on the fly was by far the most useful skill I had at my disposal.
I really loved being in the classroom, but after that one year of student teaching I only had seven months in my own classroom before schools closed for the pandemic. Last summer, I chose to resign my position and un-enroll my kids rather than repeat the debacle that was attempting to teach remotely while also trying to keep my own children engaged and learning at home.
I knew homeschooling young children would be different than teaching high school, but I figured that some of my skills would be transferable. I carefully chose homeschool curricula for my now third-grader and kindergartener and we did well, for a while. But as the days just kept coming, being at home together turned out not to be enough.
When the world shut down, everyone suddenly realized that school is not just about educating children in subject matter. Schools are a multi-dimensional support for the whole community.
As 2020 turned into 2021, I looked at how well my kids were doing in so many ways, but I also realized how much they, especially my third-grader, the oldest kid and only boy, were missing by not being involved in school. I realized how much I was missing by not having the school calendar to shape my days, weeks and year.
And so I decided I did have a transferable skill: I could adapt to circumstances that were less than ideal by making big changes.
After admitting that homeschooling in a pandemic was not for us, I threw myself on the mercy of the Walla Walla Public Schools. Thankfully, they were happy to accommodate us and my kids are looking forward to — finally — joining their new classes for the second half of the school year.