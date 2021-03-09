Hello, my friends. Today I woke up thinking about how I have lived my life so far. Sometimes I wonder, have I been living only bits of my life or a whole life?
Life is so volatile and knowing how to live it is a privilege. There are times when the memories stay and make us feel that there is something we did not do well or that we would have liked to do. Those memories made me have nightmares.
When I was little my mother emigrated to the United States and my life took a 360-degree turn. Imagine this, my friends: After not having enough food to eat I arrived here and at school they gave me warm breakfast and lunch. It made me feel as if I was in a beautiful dream.
In my teen years, however, my mother became ill and we had to return to Mexico. This change was very drastic. There, I had to start working from the age of 15 to help my mother with the household expenses. By then my father had already passed away.
In the United States we had only lived with my mother. My father had decided to stay in Mexico.
Life’s challenges
Life was not easy for me. After going to school, which I enjoyed so much, having to wake up in another country was very sad. Then I started having this dream about when I was at school. It felt so real. Waking from it wasn’t very nice; that keep occurring often. I remember crying many times.
After that I realized that nothing would be the same. So my mind started accumulating small fragments, memories of things that had been left unfinished.
After having my first daughter, an opportunity came to return to this country. Since the circumstances were very difficult, there were days when I only had money to get the baby’s milk and diapers. I said to myself, if I want a better future for my daughter, we have to look for it.
I realized that searching is our responsibility. If we want something better, we have to go out and find it.
The years passed. Everything was improving, and I did not have to worry about where to get the funds to meet basic needs to survive because God provided the resources.
But I still had regrets about not having finished school. At times I dreamed I was going to school. Everything in my dream looked very real, but when I began to advance in school the dream turned gray and ended dark.
This happened for several years until I told myself I had to finish school. I started studying from home to get my GED. My teachers were books. How I like books.
Day by day I started studying hard. It was difficult since I no longer had just one baby but five. It was a challenge. I needed loads of time, but with all the kids and the house I found very little free time to study.
I started to ask myself, what is time and what is life? It reminded me of a song that goes something like this: What could it be that beats at the bottom of my body violently, that stirs my mind and forces it to spin? What could it be, that put a finger of fire on my head and gave me the possibility of thinking what he has seen in me?
I can feel this world living inside me, this mysterious walker. Where he goes taking the eternal wind when he breathes and blowing so harshly and vitally that keeps life going. That’s his mercy and his love that make me laugh and sometimes cry. Nothing can stop him.
The puzzle master
For me, the owner of time and life, Jesus, is that force that lifts me up every day when I feel that my life is broken in pieces. He gathers every bit and joins them back in place.
He gave me the wisdom and strength to get my GED. Even though sometimes people around us tend to fail us, he never fails. He loves us just as we are.
Sometimes pieces seem to be broken due to situations out of our control. If you put all those pieces in his hands, he will make you whole again.
After all, he is the owner of life and time. We have access to that force so beautiful and full of love that is just waiting for us to open our hearts.
Thankfully, with the pieces put together again, those nightmare are gone for good.