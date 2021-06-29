The kids and I are going on a month-long road trip this summer. I did a road trip in my 20s with a college friend in her Volkswagon Vanagon after we graduated. It was as adventurous as it sounded.
When I make any comments about the similarities between these trips, my husband has reminded me — with his voice full of what sounds like pleasure — that I am no longer in my 20s. My neck and the wrinkles on my face agree with him, but they’ve told me they still want to go and that they had fun in their 20s and they will have fun in their 40s too.
What will make it more interesting this time is my kids. They will want to do things their way and I’m not a planner so I embrace their self-direction.
We all went down to Triple AAA the other day and the kids have been looking at the guidebooks from there. I watch them and I am reminded that despite being homeschooled, they still seem to know how to read and it reassures me.
One of my kids found a five-star hotel they thought we should stay at. I am not sure how hard I started laughing, but I mentioned that we would be camping instead. Camping could or could not include sleeping in our minivan since my husband isn’t going with us and is the “making reservations and planning ahead” side of the partnership.
There are a lot of unknowns about this trip, but one thing I am positive we will be doing is playing a lot of rap music.
I am not a big fan of using the h-word, which in our family is hate. I can say with confidence that at one time, I hated rap music. One of my kids is obsessed with rap. I tried and I won’t win on this battle.
When I can’t win a battle with my kids, I do my best to build a bridge. The bridge in this case is that rap can be played if it’s the “clean” version and the lyrics are appropriate.
When a rap song comes on that is really cool, my kid who is really into rap sometimes rolls the window down when we are at a stoplight so other cars can hear.
I feel like I should say that playing rap music in a minivan with a middle aged mom isn’t going to win the esteem of peers, but it’s so hilarious and so sweet that I savor it instead.
Sometimes, if they play songs that aren’t appropriate with and without their cousins and friends in the car, I am obliged to play Dean Martin instead while I sing along really loud. It seems like the whole thing wouldn’t work but it’s truly magical.
My kids are awesome travelers. They are resourceful, flexible, and curious. I have taken them on a lot of “field trips” this pandemic.
It’s mostly to escape trying to homeschool them, but I think it’s also a really easy way to teach them to be accountable to themselves and how they want to experience things and to also invest in life around them no matter where they are.
I am sure more than once, the kids have gone to the beach and forgotten to pack a swimsuit. It is a reality of traveling but also a reality of life. I figure the more they experience this, the more flexible they will be with themselves and with life and in some cases, the more thought they will put into the next time they do something.
While we are on this adventure, if you hear a car playing really loud rap music pull up to the stoplight next to you ... don’t be surprised if you look over and see our minivan, named Wild Fang, with some grade-school age and a soon to be a middle-school aged kids and a middle-aged mom singing along to the music.
There’s always a story behind these moments in all of our lives that is bigger than that one moment. If you look a little closer and listen a little deeper, I hope you see like I do when I see you with your families, that our story is a story of love.